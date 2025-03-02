Fire destroys house, seven vehicles in Hulu Besut

JERTIH: A house and seven vehicles, including five motorcycles, were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Gong Duek in Hulu Besut yesterday.

Jertih Fire and Rescue Station chief Mustafa Ismail said the two-storey semi-permanent house was 80 per cent gutted.

“We received a call from the public about the incident at 6.46 pm. A team of 13 personnel, along with two fire engines and a tanker lorry, was dispatched to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

The fire completely destroyed a Perodua Kancil, a one-tonne lorry, and five motorcycles. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

He said that the fire was successfully extinguished at 9.04 pm, and investigations into its cause are ongoing.