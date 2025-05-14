SEREMBAN: Five individuals pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to two charges of using criminal force against a 17-year-old male student in an incident in Kampung Sentosa Jaya on May 8.

Shazrin Shah Mohd Norazham, 19, Nur Ariq Farhan Ismail, 21, Nur Ezwan Ezanie Rohaizad, 24, and two boys aged 17, claimed trial after the charges were read to them before Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli.

According to the first charge, the accused, along with others still at large, allegedly caused grievous hurt to the victim at around 11 pm.

They were charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides a jail term of up to seven years and a fine if convicted.

For the second charge under Section 147 of the Penal Code, they were accused of rioting and causing hurt to the victim, which carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor P. Rubini proposed bail at RM7,000 for each accused, but lawyer Razqeeyanur Sarini Salzali, appearing for all the accused, appealed for a lower bail, citing that the accused are young and come from lower-income families.

The court set bail at RM2,500 for the first charge and RM2,000 for the second charge for each accused, with one surety each, and fixed June 16 for case mention.