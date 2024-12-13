KUCHING: The operation of Sekolah Kebangsaan Nanga Budu in Kerian, Saratok, about 280 kilometres, was halted today after floodwaters submerged the school’s hall and pre-school classes up to almost one metre deep.

According to the Operations Centre (PGO) of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Sarawak, the flash flood occurred at about 7 am prompting the evacuation of 26 students, 18 school staff, and six workers to higher ground.

“The department received a distress call at 7,15 am. A team from the Saratok Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), led by Operation Commander Mohamad Hairul Azzri Saupi, arrived at the location at 7.38 am after travelling for 25 kilometres,“ a PGO spokesperson said.

As of 11.00 am, the water in the affected area continued to rise, and the BBP Saratok team remained on-site to monitor the situation.