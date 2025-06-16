Flash flood hits Balik Pulau, four homes inundated

BALIK PULAU: Four houses at Jalan Kampung Air Putih, here, were inundated due to a flash flood following heavy rain this afternoon.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of Operations John Sagun Francis said two fire engines with six personnel from the Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving an emergency call at 3.53 pm.

He said the heavy rain caused the road to be flooded to a depth of about 0.3 metres and overflowed into nearby homes.

“The flash flood was caused by heavy rain, compounded by its location at the foothill, which led to drains overflowing onto the road and subsequently entering four houses,” he said in a statement today.

John said monitoring at the site showed that the situation was under control, with water levels gradually receding and that the operation ended at 6.33 pm.

Apart from Balik Pulau, many parts of Penang were also affected by heavy rain, with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issuing a thunderstorm, heavy rain, and strong wind warning today.