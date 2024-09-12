KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kedah, Johor, and Kelantan continues to decline this morning compared to yesterday, while Perak saw a slight increase, and Melaka remains unchanged.

In KEDAH, Malaysian Civil Defense Force state deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, reported that the number of evacuees, all from the Kota Setar district, has decreased to 243 individuals from 60 families as of 8.00 am, compared to 254 from 64 families last night.

“The evacuees, from Mukim Gunong involving six villages, remain at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Gunung PPS, which has been operational since Nov 29, as floodwaters in their homes have not fully receded,” he said in a statement today.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees dropped to 109 as of this morning, down from 168 last night. Four PPS in Segamat remain operational: Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek, Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya, and Balai Raya Kampung Sanglang, while the one in Kampung Pogoh Tengah was closed at 10.00 pm last night.

State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani, noted that Sungai Tangkak at Kampung Seri Ma’mor, Tangkak, remains at a dangerous level with a reading of 4.10 metres, while 10 rivers are at alert status—two in Segamat, two in Muar, two in Tangkak, and one each in Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi.

“All districts reported rain as of 8.00 am today, except for Johor Bahru, Pontian, and Kulai, which were overcast,” he said in a statement today.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 43 individuals from 12 families as of 8.00 am, compared to 111 from 48 families yesterday. They are sheltering at the PPS in Pasir Mas, according to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) portal, infobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that two major rivers remain above the alert level: Sungai Golok in Tumpat at 2.10 metres (alert level: 2.0 metres) and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh at 2.03 metres, with all other rivers at normal levels.

In PERAK, the JBPN secretariat stated that the number of evacuees rose slightly this morning to 117 individuals from 39 families across three PPS in the Kinta and Perak Tengah districts, compared to 116 last night.

It said that 83 individuals from 28 families remain at PPS Dewan Serbaguna Tanjung Tualang and SK St. Paul in Kinta, while 34 individuals from 11 families are still housed at the PPS Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Teluk Kepayang in Bota, Perak Tengah.

Meanwhile, JPS reported that Sungai Rui at Jambatan Jalan Raya Perak in Hulu Perak has reached the warning level of 165.76 metres, above the normal level of 165.10 metres.

In MELAKA, the JPBN secretariat confirmed that the number of flood evacuees remains unchanged this morning at 11 individuals from four families. All victims, from Kampung Lanchang in Jasin, are still sheltering at the PPS SK Seri Mendapat.