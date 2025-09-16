Flood evacuees increase in Sabah, decline in Perak and Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has increased to 2,813 individuals from 752 families as of 4 pm today.

This represents a rise from the 2,468 people from 656 families recorded this morning across five affected districts.

The evacuees are currently housed at 21 temporary relief centres and one permanent relief centre spanning 95 villages.

Penampang remains the worst-affected district with 940 people from 232 families seeking shelter.

Membakut follows with 815 people from 232 families, while Putatan has 538 people from 135 families.

Beaufort reports 273 people from 83 families, and Papar has 247 people from 70 families.

In Perak, the number of evacuees has significantly decreased to just 49 individuals from 12 families.

This is a substantial reduction from the 397 people from 91 families reported this morning.

All remaining evacuees are from Kuala Slim and are housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Slim.

Residents from four other relief centres have returned home as floodwaters have fully receded.

The water level at the Slim River remains at an alert stage, measuring 25.19 metres against a normal level of 23.5 metres.

Several Perak districts are forecast to experience thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening.

Selangor has seen its evacuee numbers drop to just 10 individuals from two families this afternoon.

This is down from 146 people from 44 families reported this morning.

The SK Sungai Serai relief centre in Hulu Langat remains operational for the remaining evacuees.

Negeri Sembilan has fully recovered from the flooding incident with all evacuees returning home.

The relief centre at SK Jimah Lama in Port Dickson was closed at 2 pm after housing 74 people from 20 families.

All residents were permitted to return home as flood waters have completely receded in the state. – Bernama