Flood patterns mirror 2014; Perak prepares for recurring disasters - Saarani

IPOH: The Perak government has instructed all relevant parties, including district officers, related departments, and village heads, to prepare for potential flood disasters affecting the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said that based on the forecasts issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), all parties are urged to remain vigilant until the end of the year, as the current flood phenomenon shares similar characteristics with the disaster in 2014.

Saarani emphasised that all district officers, who also serve as chairpersons of the district disaster management committees, along with all involved departments and village heads, should take heed of the report and remind their communities to stay alert and ready for any eventuality.

“Residents near rivers - not just Sungai Perak, but also its tributaries and any drainage systems, including those within the city - must remain vigilant. The rainfall this time is erratic, falling at a high rate and for extended periods,“ he told reporters after officiating the 48th annual general meeting of the state Farmers’ Association (PPN) 2024 here today.

Saarani said this when asked about the flood situation in Sungai Siput in the Kuala Kangsar district which is now said to be experiencing a second wave of flooding, involving 911 evacuees from 284 families taking shelter in three temporary relief centres.

Meanwhile, he said that the state Department of Agriculture, along with Area Farmers’ Associations (PPK) and village heads, can assist local farmers in organising their agricultural schedules to prevent oversupply and waste.

“PPK must support its members, especially those actively engaged in agriculture and food supply, to ensure they do not incur losses. This assistance involves coordinating planting schedules, determining the appropriate timing for planting and harvesting, and preventing surplus production,” he explained when asked about measures to avoid vegetable wastage.

In his opening speech, Saarani emphasised the need for farmers and breeders in the state to be adaptable and embrace modern technology.

He pointed out that many countries are increasingly utilising the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity, manage resources more effectively, and reduce reliance on manual labour.

“These technologies will enable us to make more informed decisions, boost crop yields, and simultaneously maintain environmental sustainability. I also urge the younger generation to receive exposure and training in smart agricultural technologies,“ he said.