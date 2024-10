IPOH: The flood situation in Perak has fully recovered, with the temporary relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Chikus in Hilir Perak district closed at 3 pm today.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that all 17 evacuees from three families have been allowed to return home.

“The victims have been taking shelter at the centre since last week after floods hit Kampung Sungai Tungku, Kampung Parit 12, Kunci Air 4 and Kampung Permatang Pelanduk,” it said.