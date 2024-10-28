Do thorough background checks when hiring, MEF tells employers

PETALING JAYA: Employers must conduct comprehensive background checks in their hiring process to ensure potential employees meet the standards required for their roles, especially in customer-facing and food-handling positions.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the MEF strongly advocates thorough background checks, particularly for roles that involve direct interactions with the public or those in industries such as food handling, where safety and hygiene are paramount.

He was commenting on public backlash following a widely circulated online video in which a young woman was seen inappropriately handling and kissing a lump of dough, resulting in her termination from a pretzel chain.

Later, the woman was spotted at an ice cream parlour, where the management clarified that she was not officially hired, and had concealed her identity during the job application process.

Syed Hussain said conducting comprehensive background checks reduces the possibility of hiring individuals with a history of misconduct, negligence, or criminal activities.

“Background checks also foster a safer working environment for colleagues and reinforce consumer trust, as clients feel reassured knowing that the individuals they interact with have been properly vetted.

“To prevent untoward incidents, a comprehensive hiring process that includes multiple layers of verification is crucial.

“These involve detailed background checks, reference checks, and psychological assessments.

“It’s also important for businesses to regularly review and update their hiring policies to adapt to new risks and challenges in the employment environment.”

Syed Hussain said it is possible that the hiring managers at the affected businesses did not carry out a thorough vetting process, especially as the position in question may be entry-level or part-time.

He added that the food and beverage industry should learn from previous incidents and implement stricter vetting processes, especially considering the younger generation’s tendency to engage in attention-seeking behaviour for social media.

“Employers need to have clear policies for dealing with cases of concealed identity or false information to safeguard themselves.

“Once a person is hired, it will be a tedious process to terminate the employment, which includes conducting a domestic inquiry to take the necessary disciplinary action.”

Syed Hussain said while background checks are essential, employers also need to comply with the Personal Data Protection Act to ensure transparency, and the rights of the individuals whose data is being collected, among other details.

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia human resources and development lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Abdul Rahim Zumrah said relying on the information in a candidate’s curriculum vitae (CV) and attachments could lead companies to unwittingly hire unqualified or problematic individuals.

“With advancements in artificial intelligence technology, creating convincing documents like educational certificates and fake offer letters has become easier, allowing candidates to fabricate qualifications or extensive work experience,” he said.

Abdul Rahim said requesting a performance appraisal report from a candidate’s current or previous employer can help verify their conduct and job suitability as it may suggest positive or negative workplace conduct.

He said in today’s digital age, employers should consider reviewing a candidate’s social media activity or digital footprint as part of the hiring process as well as providing insights into a person’s character, values, and attitudes that may not surface in formal interviews or CVs.

“While these platforms primarily reflect personal life, certain behaviours or posts can indicate qualities such as communication style, professionalism, or even potential red flags like inappropriate behaviour.