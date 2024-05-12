Flood situation shows improvement in seven states

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in seven states affected by the disaster has continued to improve as of this afternoon.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims across two districts has decreased to 28,038 as of 4 pm, compared to 34,672 this morning. The evacuees, comprising 9,018 families, are housed in 72 temporary relief centres (PPS).

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info Portal, Tumpat remains the worst-hit district with 16,096 victims in 38 PPS, followed by Pasir Mas with 11,942 victims in 34 PPS.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reports that while two major rivers in Kelantan remain above danger levels, water levels are receding. These rivers are Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang at 9.16 metres (m) and Sungai Golok in Tumpat at 3.43 m.

In Kedah, flood victims decreased to 4,419 individuals from 1,315 families as of 4 pm, compared to 5,067 people from 1,531 families this morning.

Deputy director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in Kedah, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said all victims across three districts remain housed in 23 PPS.

Kota Setar accounts for the highest number, with 3,390 victims from 1,016 families in 16 PPS, followed by Kubang Pasu with 857 victims (250 families) in four PPS, and Pokok Sena with 172 victims (49 families) in three PPS, he said in a statement.

In Terengganu, flood victims have also declined, with 4,025 people in 21 PPS across four districts as of 4 pm, down from 7,423 this morning.

Kuala Nerus remains the most affected, housing 2,130 victims (562 families) in 11 PPS. Dungun has 1,249 victims (285 families) in five PPS, Kuala Terengganu reports 552 victims (125 families) in three PPS, and Setiu has 94 victims (17 families) in two PPS.

All PPS in Hulu Terengganu and Marang were closed at noon, allowing affected residents to return home as sunny weather prevailed.

In Johor, the number of flood victims dropped to 993 individuals from 276 families as of 4 pm, compared to 1,009 this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said 17 PPS remain active, housing 817 victims (228 families) in 15 PPS in Segamat and 176 victims (48 families) in two PPS in Tangkak.

He said one PPS, Surau Al-Muhtadeen Kampung Kenangan in Segamat, has been closed and residents have returned home.

Two roads in Segamat remain closed to all vehicles due to flooding: Jalan Kuala Paya-Balai Badang and Jalan Tumang. Another road, Jalan Serakek, is open only to heavy vehicles.

In Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reports a slight decrease in flood victims, with 158 individuals from 54 families in five PPS as of this afternoon, down from 167 this morning.

Kinta district houses 95 victims (33 families) in three PPS, while Perak Tengah district accommodates 63 victims (21 families) in two PPS.

JPS in Perak noted that the water level of Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak remains at a dangerous level, measuring 166.41 m compared to the normal level of 165.10 m.

In Pahang, flood victims in Maran decreased to 15 as of 4 pm, compared to 51 this morning. Temerloh and Bera districts have fully recovered, with all PPS in these areas closed by midday.

Only one major river in the state, Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh, Maran, remains above the danger level at 27.2 m but is showing a downward trend. Two rivers in Pekan, one in Bera and one in Maran are above the warning level.

In Melaka, the number of flood victims remains at 160 individuals from 41 families as of 4 pm. According to JPBN Melaka, 109 victims (27 families) are housed at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Penghulu, while 51 victims (14 families) are sheltered at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Mendapat, both in Jasin district.