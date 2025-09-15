Flood victim numbers rise in four states with new relief centres opened

KUALA LUMPUR: Flood victim numbers have increased significantly across four states this afternoon as heavy rainfall continues to affect multiple regions.

Sabah has recorded the highest number of evacuees with 863 people from 220 families requiring shelter compared to 415 people reported this morning.

The affected individuals originate from 36 villages across Penampang, Beaufort, Membakut and Tawau districts in Sabah.

Four additional temporary relief centres opened at 10 am including Dewan Masyarakat Papar and Dewan PPR Sri Keramat Putatan.

Kampung Sarapung and Dewan Inobong in Penampang also began operating as relief centres to accommodate the growing number of evacuees.

Perak has seen evacuee numbers rise to 194 people from 48 families as of 4 pm compared to 131 people recorded at 2 pm.

Muallim District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Sabli Bakri confirmed a new relief centre opened at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Pauh at 6 pm.

The new centre was activated following flooding incidents in nearby areas of Behrang Stesen.

Negeri Sembilan currently houses 50 people from 13 families at Balai Raya Kampung Jimah Lama relief centre.

This represents an increase from the 33 people recorded at the same location this morning.

Civil Defence officer Captain Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamed Buniran noted water levels are gradually receding in affected areas.

Flooding continues to affect low-lying homes near river areas despite the improving water situation.

Selangor has activated two relief centres today according to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Serai in Hulu Langat currently shelters 19 flood evacuees from affected areas.

Dewan Orang Ramai Hulu Bernam in Hulu Selangor provides accommodation for 14 people displaced by flooding.

All relief centres remain operational with authorities continuously monitoring the flood situation nationwide. – Bernama