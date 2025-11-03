Flood victims in Sabah stand at 4,530 evacuees

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims taking shelter at 29 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Sabah remains unchanged, with the figure standing at 4,530 people from 1,488 families as of noon today, compared to 4,555 people from 1,493 families at 8 pm last night.

In a statement, the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said the highest number of flood victims is in Beaufort, where seven PPS are housing 1,719 victims from 556 families.

This is followed by Tenom, where 1,119 people from 420 families are accommodated in 14 PPS; Membakut, with 914 people from 312 families in five PPS; and Sook, where three PPS shelter 778 people from 200 families.

“A total of 41 villages have been affected by the floods. The highest number of impacted villages is in Tenom (16 villages), followed by Sook (five villages), and 10 villages each in Beaufort and Membakut. The evacuation figure remains unchanged as of noon today,“ the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Sabah Public Works Department said the bridge at KM0.74 on Jalan Minasut Kampung Baru to SRK, Keningau, is closed until further notice.

“The closure is due to the collapse of the bridge abutment structure caused by a flash flood, making it impassable for all types of vehicles (to use),“ the statement said.

The department advised the public to use alternative routes via Jalan Kampung Baru and Jalan Minasut.