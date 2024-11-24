Flood warning for Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas villages near Sungai Golok

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has issued a flood warning for villages in Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas.

The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) issued the alert at 11 pm today following the continuous rain warning by the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the rising river water levels expected to exceed the danger level.

According to the statement, floods are expected to hit villages in Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas, especially the low-lying areas within 5 kilometres (km) of Sungai Golok.

The villages are Kampung Kubang Rambutan, Kampung Tok Deh, Kampung Tersang, Kampung Baroh Pial, Kampung Kubang Pak Hitam, Kampung Siput, Kampung Kedai Lama, Kampung Lubok Gong, Kampung Kok Pauh, and Kampung Tok Rusa.

Other villages likely to be inundated are Kampung Banggol Sepuleh, Kampung Kalor, Kampung Lanchang, Kampung Gual Nibung, Kampung Banggul, Kampung Padang Licin, Kampung Serongga, Kampung Tok Derpah, and Kampung Gual Periok.

PRABN said the warning was issued to enable residents in these areas to be vigilant and comply with the instructions issued by the authorities or disaster management agencies.

The public can visit http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my and Facebook @PublicinfoBanjir for more information.