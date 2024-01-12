KOTA BHARU: A Malaysian Armed Forces seven-ton truck skidded during Op Murni but was not ferrying any Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidate affected by flooding in Rantau Panjang at that time.

The Malaysian 2nd Infantry Division Headquarters said in a statement today that the vehicle was successfully brought back and was fully operational.

“The special operation was a success with no untoward incidents occurring to all school students. The seven-ton truck had skidded off the road as it was braving floodwaters,” it said.

The 8th Malaysian Infantry Brigade conducted the operation by ferrying 300 SPM candidates stranded by floods in Rantau Panjang.

The operation that started at 7 am took five hours as the journey involved crossing two flooded locations.

“The operation to ferry the students involved several schools, including Maahad Muhammadi Rantau Panjang and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Rantau Panjang, who were transferred to three boarding schools in Pasir Mas,” it said.

A total of 11 trucks and 12 combat boats were used in the operation.

