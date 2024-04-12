KOTA BHARU: The flood situation in Kelantan is gradually improving for now, but there is a need to be vigilant for the next wave, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said that although the flooding in the state is improving, reports from the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) show significant weather in the coming days.

“So I urge all Malaysians to follow official announcements issued by MetMalaysia, NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency) and all related agencies.

“In addition, I also found that most of the families of flood victims who are staying at Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) are gradually returning to their homes,” he said.

He told reporters after attending a Northeast Monsoon disaster survey programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Ketereh PPS, here, today.

“There were challenges in this year’s floods but there were also improvements in terms of preparedness operations and flood management.

“We have learned a lot from previous major flood incidents but this year’s weather pattern is very challenging,” he said.

Nik Nazmi, who is also the chairman of the Kelantan State Development Action Committee, said the challenges have affected flood victims and the officers involved.

Meanwhile, asked to comment on the construction of the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB), Nik Nazmi said the government would continue to build the PLSB on the river until it is completed.

According to him, the decision to build the PLSB is to reduce flooding in the long term.

“Therefore, residents living in areas near the river will face floods while waiting for the PLSB to be fully completed,” he said.

He understands the situation of the matter and said that various aspects had been taken by the Irrigation and Drainage Department and the previous contractor.

Nik Nazmi said that in the long term, the project is very much needed and in the short term, several series of floods will occur.

On Monday, MetMalaysia expected the monsoon to occur from Dec 8 to 14 in eastern peninsula.

MetMalaysia in a post on X platform informed that the situation has the potential to cause continuous rain in the area during the period.