Floods: Seven Kedah water treatment plants forced to cease operations

ALOR SETAR: Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (SADA) has temporarily ceased operations at seven of its water treatment plants (WTPs) after the water levels at their intake points reached a critical stage.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company said that the situation was caused by continuous rainfall over the past few days.

According to SADA, the temporary suspension of operations at the WTPs has resulted in unscheduled water supply disruptions in several areas across the districts of Padang Terap, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, and Baling.

“As of 7 pm today, the affected WTPs are Lubuk Merbau WTP, Jeniang Baru WTP, Jeniang Lama WTP, Jeneri WTP, Nami WTP, Teloi Kanan WTP, and Sungai Limau WTP.

“The main WTPs in the state, such as Pelubang WTP, Bukit Pinang WTP, and Sungai Petani/Pinang Tunggal WTP, are still operating at optimal levels,” it said.

However, SADA said that its continuous monitoring of the WTPs’ intake points showed an increasing trend in the river water level.

In response to the unscheduled water supply disruption, the company said that it had deployed water tankers to the affected areas, prioritising critical premises such as relief centres, hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral services.

It added that alternative water supply assistance had been activated at three aid distribution Centres (PAB), located at Masjid Muhammad Kampung Pulau Tengah and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Tiang in Pendang, as well as Masjid Felda Lubuk Merbau in Padang Terap.

According to SADA, it could not determine when the WTPs would resume operations as the water level remains at a critical stage and nearly submerged the plants’ mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

“Information regarding this water supply disruption will be updated from time to time through social media platforms and SADA’s official website at www.sada.com.my or the public can contact i-Sada at 130088 0017,” it said.