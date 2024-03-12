Floods: TNB shuts down power substations to avert accidents

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has shut down electrical substations in several flood-affected areas across the states to prevent electricity-related accidents, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said this was to ensure public safety during the ongoing northeast monsoon season.

“At the same time, TNB is also providing equipment such as generators to ensure continuous power supply at evacuation centres,” he told reporters after a flood preparedness briefing at TNB’s flood ‘war room’ in Wisma TNB today.

The briefing was delivered by TNB’s chief distribution network officer, Mahathir Nor Ismail.

Speaking to Bernama after the briefing, Mahathir Nor said over the past week, 455 electrical substations in flood-affected states nationwide were shut down for safety reasons.

As of this afternoon, 344 substations have been reactivated, while the remaining 111 are still closed.

“Substations that remain closed are in areas where water levels are still high, such as in Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

“There is concern that if residents forget to disconnect their household electrical supply, it could lead to accidents or electrocution,” he said.

He also advised affected residents to turn off their main power switches immediately.

“However, public awareness is much better now. When they see rising water levels, they will promptly contact TNB,” he added.

Mahathir Nor said 1,977 TNB employees nationwide are on standby for disaster response operations.