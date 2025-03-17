Food vendor nabbed for possession of sexual abuse materials

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a food vendor suspected of possessing child and adult sexual materials in a joint operation with foreign authorities in Kuching yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sexual, Women and Children’s Division (D11) principal assistant director SAC Siti Kamsiah Hassan said the arrest of the 36-year-old man led to the discovery of various child and adult sexual abuse materials on his phone.

“During questioning, the man claimed he kept the materials for personal pleasure.

“Investigations also found that the sexual materials on the mobile phone did not involve local children,” she said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.