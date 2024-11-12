PETALING JAYA: Selangor footballer Faisal Halim received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S.) at the 79th birthday celebration of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today (Wednesday).

The ceremony was held at Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah.

The Selangor FC winger took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the recognition.

“I humbly extend my utmost respect and gratitude to His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, for this honour.

“With great humility, I feel profoundly grateful and moved to receive this recognition. This moment will remain etched in my memory forever and will serve as a new source of motivation for me to continue working hard and giving my best to everyone.”

Faisal is one of the 94 individuals who were honoured at the ceremony.

ALSO READ:

Investigation into Faisal Halim’s case ongoing - IGP

Selangor gov’t yet to receive feedback on progress of Faisal Halim’s case