Form two student’s fatal fall not connected to bullying

GEORGE TOWN: Preliminary investigations into the death of a Form Two student who fell from the eighth floor of a secondary school building here yesterday suggest no link to bullying.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid said information obtained from the State Education Department (JPN), indicated that the 14-year-old girl was believed to be experiencing emotional stress and depression.

Mohamad, who is also the State Islamic Religious Affairs, Education, Higher Education and Community Unity Committee chairman, said despite the initial finding, JPN is still conducting further investigations.

“Based on initial findings, the student was believed to have been emotionally distressed and already showing signs of depression before the incident. There is no evidence to suggest bullying in this case.

“After the incident, officers from the District Education Office (PPD) immediately went to the scene to provide support and comfort to the school community,“ he told reporters here today.

In the 5.57 pm incident, the Form Two student was reported to have fallen to her death from the eighth floor of a private secondary school building in Jelutong, here.

Earlier, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said police received a report about the incident from a medical officer at Penang Hospital. A police investigation at the scene and an examination of the deceased’s body found no evidence of foul play.

In a statement today, Abdul Rozak added that a note, believed to have been written by the student, was found at the scene, indicating that she was overwhelmed by academic pressures.

He said the note was believed to have been written by the victim and police are currently awaiting the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said the Penang Health Department had sent a psychologist to the school this morning.

He said immediate action was taken to provide psychological help to teachers and students who may be in a state of shock or traumatised by the incident.

‘’The psychologist will remain at the school to monitor and assist students who may require mental health support,‘’ he said.