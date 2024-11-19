Shamsuddin starts duty as Deputy Navy Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Vice-Admiral Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin officially began his duty as Deputy Navy Chief at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

The Navy Headquarters said in a statement that Shamsuddin’s arrival at Wisma Pertahanan was welcomed by Human Resource Assistant Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Badarudin Taha and Administration Assistant Chief of Staff First Admiral Kamaruddin Omar as well as the top management of the Navy Headquarters.

The statement added that Shamsuddin previously held the post of Commander of the Navy’s Western Fleet from Oct 18 last year.

He also held the roles of Senior Officer of the 26th Squadron of the Mine Countermeasure Vessel (MCMV) while serving as Commanding Officer of KD Mahamiru and Senior Officer of the 23rd Frigate while serving as Commanding Officer of KD Jebat.

“In addition, Shamsuddin also held the post of Assistant Chief of Staff for Planning and Development at the Naval Headquarters and was appointed as director-general of the Cyber and Electromagnetic Defence Division at the Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters,” the statement added.

Shamsuddin holds a Master’s Degree in Management and Defence Studies from the University of Canberra, Australia and a Master’s Degree in Maritime Studies from the University of Wollongong, Australia. He also received the Cyber Security Specialist Award in 2021 from CyberSecurity Malaysia in recognition of his contributions and initiatives in the field of cybersecurity.

He has also been appointed as an Adjunct Professor by Universiti Teknologi MARA and recognised as a Professional Technologist by the Malaysia Board of Technologists.