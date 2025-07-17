Former director charged with misappropriating umrah funds in Klang

KLANG: A former director of a company providing umrah packages faced two charges of dishonest misappropriation of property amounting to RM48,960.20 in separate Magistrate’s Courts here.

Datuk Zulkarnain Endut, 44, denied both charges. In the first case before Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat, he was accused of misappropriating RM27,960.20 belonging to a 45-year-old man in Jalan Tanjung Shawal between February 1 and July 28, 2023.

In the second case before Magistrate Nor Azilah Mat, he and another individual still at large allegedly misused RM21,000 given by a customer for an umrah package under Emraz Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd.

The offence occurred in Bandar Sultan Suleiman between February 23 and March 29, 2023.

Both charges fall under Section 403 of the Penal Code, carrying a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, whipping, and a possible fine if convicted.

Magistrates Siti Zubaidah and Nor Azilah granted bail at RM2,500 and RM6,000 respectively, with the next mention set for September 24.

Deputy public prosecutors Salman Alfarisi Nawawi and Ahmad Sulfie Abu Hassan handled the cases, while lawyer Muhammad Nur Aiman Mohd Lazim represented Zulkarnain. - Bernama