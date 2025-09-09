Former GISBH accountant pleads not guilty to nine money laundering charges

SHAH ALAM: A former accountant of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd pleaded not guilty to nine money laundering charges involving RM3.89 million at the Sessions Court here today.

Hamimah Yakub, 73, claimed trial after all charges were read before Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

She faced charges of receiving RM3,618,527.86 from unlawful activities through five transactions involving her personal account, a supermarket’s account, and a company account.

The accused also faced charges for transferring RM271,863.62 derived from unlawful activities in four transactions to various accounts including GISB Mart Sdn Bhd.

All alleged offences occurred at bank branches in Selangor and Kedah between January 2020 and January 2021.

The charges fall under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Conviction carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and a fine of five times the illicit amount or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Izham Mohd Marzuki proposed bail of RM1 million for the accused.

Defence lawyer Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin requested bail of RM5,000 or adoption of existing bail from her other pending charges.

The court granted interim bail of RM5,000, noting that higher amounts would complicate documentation and cause detention.

The court allowed interim bail until final determination, considering the 4 pm counter closure and ongoing proceedings.

The prosecution indicated Hamimah will face 60 additional charges tomorrow in the same court.

The court will also hear money laundering charges involving three other accused, including GISBH CEO Nasiruddin Mohd Ali. – Bernama