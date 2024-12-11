Former lecturer charged with promoting terrorist acts

KUALA LUMPUR: A former lecturer at an institution of higher learning (IPT) pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to charges of promoting an ideology and allowing meetings related to terrorism held at his home in Pulai, Johor Bahru.

Abdullah Daud, 70, made the plea before Judge K. Muniandy, who then set Dec 11 for mention.

He was charged with knowingly promoting the commission of terrorist acts by inculcating an ideology related to the Daesh terrorist group at his home in Jalan Takwa Kampung Melayu, Kangkar, Pulai in Johor Bahru between Sept 3, 2023, and April 14 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment for up to 30 years and can be fined upon conviction,

He was also charged with providing facilities in support of terrorist acts by allowing his house for used for the purpose on the same date.

The offence, under Section 130H(a) of the Penal Code, also provides imprisonment for up to 30 years and shall also be liable to a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Rullizah Abdul Majib, Siti Hajar Mat Radzi and Lina Hanini Ismail appeared for the prosecution, while Abdullah was represented by lawyer Farida Mohammad.