Former lorry driver granted appeal in fatal dangerous driving case

PUTRAJAYA: A former trailer lorry driver convicted of dangerous driving causing four deaths has been granted leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

The Court of Appeal’s three-member bench allowed Y. Vethri Vel’s application to challenge the High Court decision that doubled his prison term to eight years with heavier fines.

Justice Datuk Mohamed Zaini Mazlan led the bench alongside Justices Datuk Azmi Ariffin and Ong Chee Kwan in granting the appeal permission.

The court approved a stay of execution for the High Court’s decision pending the outcome of the appeal process.

Vethri Vel was released on RM10,000 bail with one surety following the court’s decision.

The appeal will address two legal questions regarding charge amendments under the Road Transport Act 1987 and Penal Code.

The first question examines whether the High Court can amend a drink-driving charge to reckless driving under the Road Transport Act.

The second question considers whether the High Court can amend charges to include causing grievous hurt under the Penal Code.

Defence counsel R.S.N Rayer presented the applications while deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong did not object.

The prosecution is cross-appealing the High Court’s decision to amend the original charges under Section 44(1)(b).

Vethri Vel faced initial charges for driving under alcohol influence causing four deaths and injuries to another victim.

The fatal incident occurred at Km37 of the Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar Road in Sungai Siput district on February 13, 2020.

The Sungai Siput Magistrate’s Court initially sentenced him to four years imprisonment with RM10,000 fines for each charge in December 2023.

The High Court substituted the charges in June this year, convicting him under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act and Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The enhanced sentence included eight years imprisonment with RM20,000 fines and an additional two years for grievous hurt.

All sentences were ordered to run concurrently despite the increased penalties and additional convictions. – Bernama