Former MIC president G. Palanivel dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel died today. He was 76.

MIC vice-president Datuk T. Murugiah, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that the former Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, died at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 8 am.

Born on March 1, 1949, in Penang, Palanivel began his career as a research officer at the National Museum for the Bujang Valley Project in 1973, before joining the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as a senior journalist in April 1977.

In 1984, he was appointed as the editor for domestic and economic news at the agency before being seconded as press secretary to then Works Minister, Tun S. Samy Vellu, from 1987 to 1990.

He had been actively involved in politics through MIC since the early 1970s and contested in the general election for the first time in 1990.

He won the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat in the 1990 General Election and served as the MP for four consecutive terms before losing the seat in 2008.

Palanivel returned to Parliament in 2013 as Cameron Highlands MP.