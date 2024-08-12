PETALING JAYA: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has its oldest graduate receiving a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree, at 74-years-old, during the state university’s 26th convocation ceremony on Saturday (Dec 6).

Datin Saidutal Badru Mohd Said Keruak said age is never a hurdle to success as long as it is “accompanied by determination”, according to a statement posted on the university’s official Facebook page.

The grandmother of three said she chose to study History at UMS to “return to her roots”, eventhough she received an offer from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

“I hope my achievement serves as an inspiration to the youth out there who wish to pursue higher education.

“Don’t focus too much on age; what matters is your will and spirit because the journey of acquiring knowledge is not an easy one,“ the former Syariah lawyer was quoted from the statement.

The older sister of former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak obtained her bachelor’s degree from Unversity Malaya at the age of 40 and pursued her master’s at 55 years old.

“I seized the opportunity to further my studies when my children had completed their education and established careers of their own.

“At the same time, I began my career as a secretary in 1970 at the Chief Minister’s Office in Sabah under the leadership of Tun Mustapha Harun,” the Kota Belud native added.

Saidutal conveyed her gratitude to her family for being her greatest source of support and motivation throughout her journey pursuing her studies.

The mother of three received received received the Doctor of Philosophy degree scroll in History, presented by the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, at the 26th UMS convocation ceremony.