Former USM vice-chancellor injured in dawn robbery, suspect arrested

GEORGE TOWN: Former Universiti Sains Malaysia vice-chancellor Tan Sri Prof Emeritus Dzulkifli Abdul Razak sustained a head injury after being assaulted by unknown robbers near his Taman Pekaka residence at dawn on Friday (October 17).

Universiti Utara Malaysia confirmed on its official Facebook page that the robbery occurred as Dzulkifli was returning home after performing Subuh prayers.

The former International Islamic University Malaysia rector received 15 stitches after being pistol whipped by the suspect during the attack.

A family member’s statement shared by UUM confirmed Dzulkifli is now safe and recovering well from the traumatic incident.

Family members will provide further updates after police complete their investigation while thanking everyone for their concern.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed the robbery occurred in Taman Pekaka during a press statement.

Police have arrested one male suspect to assist with the investigation into the robbery case.

The suspect will be brought to court tomorrow for a remand order application.

Northeast District Police Headquarters received an emergency call at 7.01 am reporting the 6.45 am robbery involving the 75-year-old victim.

Investigations continue to determine the robbery motive and identify the weapon used by the suspect. – Bernama