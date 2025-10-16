Four ASEAN energy ministers reaffirm cross-border power trade commitment

KUALA LUMPUR: Ministers responsible for energy from Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing multilateral cross-border power trade within ASEAN.

This commitment follows the success of the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project (LTMS-PIP).

In a joint statement issued after a quadrilateral meeting, the ministers pledged to accelerate development of the ASEAN Power Grid (APG).

The APG is a key regional initiative aimed at strengthening energy cooperation and integration among ASEAN member states.

The ministers stated the expanded network would enhance energy security and grid stability across ASEAN.

It would also unlock new opportunities for renewable energy investment and cross-border power exchange.

“We reaffirm our commitment to develop the APG for the collective benefit of the region,” the statement read.

The statement also committed to facilitating discussions on cross-border electricity interconnectors and subsea power cables.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof represented Malaysia at the quadrilateral meeting.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Also present were senior energy officials from Laos, Thailand and Singapore.

According to the statement, the APG will enable member countries to optimise their energy resources through enhanced cross-border connectivity.

This will ensure a stable and sustainable power supply while supporting the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

The ministers commended the ongoing efforts of the LTMS-PIP Working Group and task forces.

They recognised the continuous work in overseeing the project’s technical, commercial, legal and regulatory aspects.

“We recognise the shared benefits of cross-border power trade to all parties by accelerating ASEAN’s energy transition,” the statement said.

The LTMS-PIP remains a key contributor to the APG vision according to the ministers.

They also leverage the support of ASEAN energy ministers for the LTMS-PIP as a pathfinder initiative.

This initiative complements existing efforts towards realising the APG and the ASEAN Economic Community.

It creates opportunities for multilateral electricity trading to strengthen grid resilience and promote regional energy integration.

In previous joint statements, ministers expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of the LTMS-PIP.

The project commenced on June 23, 2022, enabling multilateral cross-border electricity trade of up to 100 megawatts from Laos to Singapore via Thailand and Malaysia.

This achievement represented a historic milestone for ASEAN using existing interconnections.

They also noted the successful inaugural multidirectional power flow from Malaysia to Singapore.

This implementation under the LTMS-PIP framework was highlighted during the 42nd AMEM on September 26, 2024.

It reaffirmed the project’s crucial role in advancing the ASEAN Power Grid vision. – Bernama