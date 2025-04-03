KUALA LUMPUR: Four bills related to the efficiency of government services and local government were tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bills are the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025, the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Bill 2025.

When tabling the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the second reading of the bill would be tabled in this session.

The bill aims to enhance the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of government service by addressing bureaucracy, reducing regulatory burden, and implementing service performance ratings.

The amendments, among others, propose that the government service delivery should be based on the Principles of Commitment, which emphasise service efficiency, responsibility in governance, structural reform, and responsibility in regulatory effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming tabled the three bills related to local government, with their second readings scheduled for the second meeting of this year.

The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, while the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2025 aims to amend the Local Government Act 1976.

The Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Bill 2025, on the other hand, seeks to amend the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 to enhance enforcement and ensure uniformity in local government laws related to streets, drainage, and buildings.

The amendment also seeks to instil a greater sense of civic responsibility, promote public awareness and foster a culture of cleanliness, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable Malaysia.