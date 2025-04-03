KUALA LUMPUR: The scheduled recording of a statement from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in connection with the corruption and money laundering case tomorrow, has been postponed due to health reasons.

According to a source, the Bera Member of Parliament’s health condition is not good and that he also has a sick leave certificate.

In this regard, the source informed that the MACC is expected to record the statement of the ninth former prime minister at 10am on Friday at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the recording process of Ismail Sabri’s statement scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed and will be recorded on another day.

On Feb 10, Ismail Sabri had submitted information on his asset declaration before his statement was recorded on Feb 19.

Yesterday, Azam was reported as saying that the former leader’s statement was needed in a corruption and money laundering investigation following the discovery of about RM170 million in cash in a safehouse following a raid by the MACC.

The focus of the investigation is on expenditure and procurement of funds for promotional and publicity purposes while he was at the helm of the government that led the country.

So far, MACC has recorded statements from 31 individuals and frozen 13 bank accounts worth about RM2 million with all accounts being valid and active.

The MACC had previously seized about RM170 million in cash comprising various international currencies including Baht, Riyal, Pound Sterling, Won, Euro, Swiss Franc and Yuan, as well as 16 kilogrammes of pure gold bars estimated to be worth nearly RM7 million.

