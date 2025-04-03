KAJANG: A private international school has stepped forward to offer free education to 66 Palestinian children and teenagers residing in Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Spectrum International School has agreed to waive tuition fees amounting to approximately RM400,000 while also providing school supplies for the students.

He stressed that this initiative aims to safeguard the educational rights of Palestinian children who have been displaced due to the prolonged conflict in their homeland.

“We want to ensure that these children, who arrived in our country without access to education, receive quality learning opportunities.

“As a nation that upholds universal values of kindness and solidarity, Malaysia firmly believes that education is the key to transformation and a better future,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Back to School’ programme for the students here tonight.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Spectrum International School, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, and the Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief.

Mohd Na’im said the children and teenagers involved are Palestinian refugees who arrived in Malaysia on Aug 16 last year to receive medical treatment. They are currently being housed at a MAIWP hostel in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

In his speech, Mohd Na’im encouraged the students to remain steadfast in the face of life’s challenges and to never give up on their pursuit of knowledge.