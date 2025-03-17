Four business premises destroyed in Jitra fire

ALOR SETAR: Four business premises near a fast-food restaurant on Jalan Changlun, Jitra, were destroyed in a fire last night.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Operations and Station Management Branch chief, Senior Fire Superintendent II Abd Fataf Amdan, said the department received an emergency call at 9.13 pm and arrived at the scene three minutes later.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze involved four permanent business premises, with damage estimated between 15 and 95 per cent. However, no casualties were reported.

“A total of 16 personnel from the Jitra and Bukit Kayu Hitam Fire and Rescue Stations, assisted by Volunteer Firefighting Teams, were deployed to contain the fire,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the fire was brought under control at 9.35 pm and the operation was fully concluded at 1.11 am.