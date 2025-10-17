Four foreigners plead guilty to illegal possession of 4,002 kg LPG

BANDAR BARU BANGI: Four foreign men pleaded guilty at the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court to possessing 4,002 kilogrammes of liquefied petroleum gas without a license.

Indonesian nationals Fauzan, Yusrijal, and Ridwanuddin, along with Myanmar national Myo Naing Oo, made their plea before Magistrate Nurdiyanah Mohd Nawawi.

The court denied them bail and scheduled October 24 for the facts of the case to be heard and for sentencing.

Meanwhile, local man S. Dashenthiran pleaded not guilty to the same charge with his mention date also set for October 24.

All five individuals were jointly charged with another person still at large for possessing the scheduled controlled substance without authorization.

The offence occurred at a premises in Semenyih at 5 pm last Wednesday in violation of Regulation 3(1) of the Supply Control Regulations 1974.

The charge falls under Section 21(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and carries severe penalties upon conviction.

First-time offenders face a maximum fine of 1 million ringgit or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both punishments.

Second and subsequent offences carry even harsher penalties of up to 5 million ringgit in fines or five years imprisonment or both.

Prosecuting officer Ulul Azmi Khairil Amri from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living handled the case for the prosecution.

None of the accused individuals had legal representation during the court proceedings. – Bernama