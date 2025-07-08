Four men and Vietnamese woman face drug trafficking charges in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men and a Vietnamese woman were charged at the Ampang Magistrates’ Courts today for alleged drug trafficking offences at a condominium last month. The accused include three Taiwanese nationals, a Malaysian, and a Vietnamese woman.

Lu Jui Tse, 27, Chang Heng Pin, 37, Hsu Chia Kuei, 28, Malaysian Yee Wei Keh, 37, and Do Thi Thanh Thanh, 20, faced charges related to trafficking cocaine and MDMA. Lu, Chang, Yee, and Do were accused of jointly trafficking 2,767 grams of cocaine at a condominium in Jalan Nipah on June 25.

Hsu faced separate charges for trafficking approximately 140 millilitres of MDMA and 56 grams of cocaine at the same location. Additionally, he pleaded not guilty to possessing 40.68 grams of cannabis.

No pleas were recorded as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction. The charges are under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and up to 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Nur Amirah Zahari and S. Kirthana led the prosecution, while lawyers R. Maran and Farra Emira Amir Firdaus represented the accused. The court set September 22 and 23 for case mention pending the Chemistry report. - Bernama