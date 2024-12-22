IPOH: Police have arrested four men suspected of being involved in a robbery in the Seri Iskandar area less than 24 hours after receiving a report from a complainant.

Perak Tengah District Police chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah, in a statement today, said the suspects, aged between 27 and 35, were arrested at 11.40 pm last night.

He said the report was lodged at 10.06 am at the Seri Iskandar Police Station.

“All the suspects have been remanded at the Sentral Police Station briefing room at the Ipoh IPD (district police headquarters) today, and they will be under remand for five days until Dec 26,“ he said, adding that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information regarding the crime to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohamad Zulkarnain Jusoh from the Perak Tengah IPD Criminal Investigation Division, at 013-9740294.