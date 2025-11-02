PETALING JAYA: A couple in Johor bravely chased after the suspects involved in a shooting after a gunman fired shots at them outside their home.

The couple survived and went after the assailants, chasing after them on the road in a car for two kilometres and managed to record the suspects’ license plate number to help in the police investigation.

While they fled, the couple was shot at two more times by the suspects during the incident which took place on Monday (Feb 10) at Kampung Bukit Batu Machap, the New Straits Times reported.

A anonymous witness reportedly saw three vehicles, a blue-black Volkswagen Golf, a gray-black Honda Civic, and a maroon Perodua Bezza, driving in an erratic manner through the neighbourhood before the shootings.

ALSO READ: Man shot dead while dining at restaurant

The couple, identified as a housewife named Dian, 36, and her husband, who works as a personal driver, recalled their scary ordeal begin when three men arrived at their home on the pretense of inquiring about the owner and car.

However, before Dian could respond, one of them pulled his gun out and fired four shots.

Dian said the bullets missed her waist and hit the door frame, wall and pierced their dining table while the other shot hit the ground.

Panicked, she grabbed a broom while her 38-year-old husband was armed with a machete.

The couple’s cries for help alerted their neighbours to which the assailants fled and got into a Perodua Bezza while shooting in the couple’s direction two more times.

In addition, the couple’s two children, aged 10 and three, and Dian’s 60-year-old mother were in the house during the incident.

ALSO READ: Cleaner injured in shooting at Setia Alam Mall

The incident has left Dian and her husband fearing for their safety.

Dian said she is “still on edge”, as quoted, knowing that seven of the suspects are still at large.

She was informed that one of the suspects was arrested in Simpang Renggam.

The housewife added that their home is being monitored by the police while other villagers remain on alert following the incident.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh confirmed tsix shots were fired during the incident.

Fortunately , the victims escaped unscathed.

The police are still looking for the remaining suspects.