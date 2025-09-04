Four Myanmar nationals caught attempting illegal border crossing

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Army detained four Myanmar nationals on Tuesday as they attempted to cross the Golok River near the Malaysia-Thailand border illegally.

According to a statement from the 2nd Infantry Division, the group was spotted acting suspiciously around 10.30 pm by personnel conducting a routine patrol in the 8th Infantry Brigade area of responsibility.

When the individuals tried to flee, they were swiftly apprehended. The group, comprising three men and one woman aged between 25 and 73, had no valid identification documents.

Initial investigations revealed that the group had been living in Malaysia illegally for between five to nine years and had reportedly paid a Thai smuggler to help them return to Myanmar.

Authorities also found personal belongings worth around RM16,072.94 with the group.

The four detainees were handed over to the Tanah Merah District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action.