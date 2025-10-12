Four Pahang police personnel test positive for drugs during raid

KUANTAN: Four police officers and personnel from Pahang, including a woman, tested positive for drugs during a raid at an entertainment outlet here.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the arrests were conducted by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department.

He stated that further investigation is currently underway regarding this incident.

The four individuals consisted of two officers and two rank-and-file personnel aged between 30 and 40 years old.

They were discovered inside a karaoke room at the premises when authorities conducted the raid operation.

All four detainees have been released on police bail after their statements were officially recorded. – Bernama