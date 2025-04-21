KOTA KINABALU: Four out of 16 work packages under Phase 1A of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah have been completed, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the remaining 12 packages are under construction, with overall progress at 81.7 per cent.

“For Phase 1B, all 19 packages are being carried out and are currently 3.06 per cent complete,” he said in a Facebook post after a courtesy call on Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor here today.

Nanta said the Pan Borneo project was one of the main topics discussed during the visit.

He said the meeting also provided an opportunity for the ministry and its agencies to address road infrastructure matters under federal oversight.

Nanta added that the visit aimed to strengthen collaboration between the Federal and Sabah governments to ensure the smooth progress of ongoing infrastructure projects, and that RM323.69 million has been allocated for road maintenance in Sabah this year.