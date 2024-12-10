Four tahfiz students found safe amid allegations of physical, sexual abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: Four students of a tahfiz centre in Datuk Keramat, here, who were found safe in Bangi yesterday, after being reported missing since Tuesday, were discovered to have injuries suspected as a result of physical and sexual abuse.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said this after an examination was carried out, with the consent of the students’ families, at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

He said that based on initial information, the male students, aged 13 to 14, claimed to have run away because they could not stand the situation at the tahfiz centre.

“They claim to have been abused and to be victims of sexual (offences), but give the police time to conduct an investigation and gather solid evidence,“ he told reporters, after a running event, held in conjunction with National Sports Day 2024, at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters (IPK), here, today.

Rusdi said the police had also recorded statements from the tahfiz management, and investigation papers have been opened under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 14 (b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

In a separate case, Rusdi said that three investigation papers have been opened regarding allegations of bullying, involving the child of a singer and several other individuals, at a boarding school in the capital.

“Police are still finalising two investigation papers, while the third paper has been directed for an internal investigation by the school. These papers will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers,“ he said.

Earlier, Rusdi said that the victims, aged 14 to 16, were reported to have suffered injuries, including bruises on their arms and ears.