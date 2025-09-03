Free tree saplings and services highlight Kedah MADANI Rakyat Programme in Baling

BALING: Residents of this agriculturally-rich district will receive free tree saplings during the Kedah edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme at the Baling District Council Sports Complex from Thursday to Saturday.

Kedah PMR coordinator Zammidi Mohd Asri confirmed that various tree saplings including starfruit, mesta, coconut, mangosteen, durian, and assorted vegetables will be distributed to visitors.

This edition operates under the theme ‘Rakyat Prihatin, Negara Aman, Masa Depan Terjamin’ with content specifically tailored to address local community needs.

Zammidi explained that this PMR edition focuses on interior areas far from the state capital with programming that resonates with Baling’s plantation-based community.

The Immigration Department booth will provide on-site Border Pass application services and online passport renewal assistance for attendees.

Federal and state government agencies will operate numerous booths alongside Rahmah MADANI Sales and Agro MADANI Sales initiatives.

Organisers will conduct a motorcycle engine oil change programme and provide free haircuts through the People’s Volunteer Corps.

A selawat session will mark the Maulidur Rasul celebration on Thursday evening followed by a wayang pacak screening of Sheriff: Narko Integriti on Friday night.

Weather conditions permitting, visitors will witness an exciting parachute jump performance during the community festivities.

The Home Ministry leads this edition in collaboration with the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit and Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the programme on Saturday alongside a special demonstration by the Royal Malaysia Police. – Bernama