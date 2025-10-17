FRU member and four Indian nationals charged with human trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: A Federal Reserve Unit member and four Indian nationals have pleaded not guilty to trafficking seven women for sexual exploitation.

Corporal S. Kobinath and the four Indian nationals were jointly charged at the Sessions Court with trafficking the victims aged between 30 and 40.

The alleged offence occurred at a hotel on Jalan Ampang in Dang Wangi at 1 am on September 30.

They face charges under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

This charge carries a minimum 15-year prison sentence and maximum 20-year term plus possible fines upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Habibullah Mohammad Shah initially proposed RM20,000 bail with one surety for Kobinath.

The prosecution opposed bail for the four Indian nationals because they are foreign citizens.

Defence lawyer P. Muniswer requested reduced bail of RM8,000 for Kobinath citing his elderly parents’ financial support.

Lawyers R.M. Muniandy and Erickka Farrise Amir sought bail for their clients Thanaletchumy and Vasanthy respectively.

Unrepresented accused Muniswary informed the court she stays with friends in Malaysia without local family.

Judge Azura Alwi granted Kobinath bail at RM10,000 with one surety instead of the prosecution’s requested RM20,000.

Thanaletchumy and Vasanthy received bail set at RM20,000 each requiring two sureties.

Mathan and Muniswary were denied bail and will remain in custody throughout proceedings.

The court scheduled the next case mention for November 17. – Bernama