FRU truck crash: Death toll rises to nine, all FRU personnel

TELUK INTAN: The death toll in the crash involving a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck and a lorry carrying stones along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam near here today has risen to nine.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin, when contacted, said all those who died were FRU personnel from Unit 5 Ipoh.

He said the bodies have been taken to Teluk Intan Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed.

