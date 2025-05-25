IPOH: Families and personnel of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) from Unit 5 Ipoh, involved in a fatal accident in Teluk Intan on May 13, continue to receive support and donations from various parties.

The latest donations were presented today at the Perak Police Senior Officers’ Mess on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Ipoh, by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and his wife, Puan Sri Datuk Zainah Othman, chairperson of the Police Family Association (PERKEP).

Family members, including the widows of the FRU personnel involved, accepted the donations on their behalf.

Among the contributors of the donations were the Perak contingent police headquarters; Johor contingent police headquarters; Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia; Yayasan Insan Sakan; Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YAPEIM); Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd, and the Enforcement, Leadership and Management University (ELMU).

Razarudin said the donations collected enabled the families or next of kin of the personnel who were killed to receive cash assistance totalling more than RM46,000, while injured personnel received cash support amounting to over RM11,000.

“Here, I would like to share that the widows or next of kin of the deceased personnel have each received a compassionate contribution of RM25,000 from the National Heroes and Defence Trust Fund (TAPPN), which was credited on May 23,” he said.

“Hopefully, this noble gesture will help ease the burden of the bereaved families and the injured personnel,” he said.

Also present at the event was Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin.

In the incident that occurred at 8.50 am on May 13, a FRU lorry carrying 18 personnel from Unit 5, based in Sungai Senam here, was involved in a tragic collision with a gravel-laden lorry while returning from an assignment in Teluk Intan.

The accident claimed the lives of nine FRU personnel, while the remaining nine sustained injuries.