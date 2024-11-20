FT Smart City implementation requires strategic cooperation from various parties

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Federal Territories Smart City initiative requires strategic cooperation from various parties to improve the quality of life for citizens through an innovative smart city approach, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Zaliha said collaboration involving ministries, government agencies, the private sector, technology providers, and communities would ensure the effectiveness of financial aspects, management, and the promotion of local economic development.

Under the CHASE (Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-friendly) framework, the initiative aims to strengthen urban governance and prepare the Federal Territories to be on par with world-class smart cities.

“It is driven by seven key components: Smart Governance, Smart Economy, Smart Living, Smart People, Smart Mobility, Smart Environment, and Smart Digital Infrastructure,“ she said after launching the official logo for the Federal Territories Smart City initiative at the Smart Nation Expo, held in the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

She added that the initiative is based on the strategic document, the Federal Territories Smart City Blueprint 2030 (MySmartWilayah 2030), which was introduced in April 2021.

According to the minister, the Blueprint includes 25 strategic policies, 76 key actions, 118 indicators, and 25 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), strengthened by specific action plans for each Federal Territory: the Kuala Lumpur Smart City Master Plan 2021-2025 for Kuala Lumpur, the Putrajaya Smart City Action Plan 2018-2025 for Putrajaya, and the Labuan Federal Territory Smart City Action Plan 2021-2030 for Labuan.

“To date, through these action plans, Kuala Lumpur has achieved 22 out of 28 initiatives, Putrajaya has achieved 70 out of 92 initiatives, and Labuan has achieved 16 out of 50 initiatives that have been set,“ she said.

Dr Zaliha added that by 2025, the implementation of smart cities across the three Federal Territories will incorporate big data analytics and real-time technology in decision-making, ensuring that action taken is more accurate and targeted.

“We believe that through this smart city initiative, the Federal Territories can realise their vision of becoming more advanced, sustainable, and competitive CHASE cities,“ she said.