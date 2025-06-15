KANGAR: A gardener was arrested this morning for allegedly snatching a woman’s handbag at the car park of the Medan Mahkota morning market here.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the incident occurred at about 8.30am while the 49-year-old sales manager was near a public toilet in the area.

The 37-year-old suspect is believed to have attacked her and fled with her sling bag.

“Members of the public who witnessed the incident managed to stop the suspect before two motorcycle patrol personnel arrived and made the arrest. The victim sustained injuries to both knees,” he said in a statement.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect acted out of financial desperation.

Police also seized several items believed to belong to the victim, including a knife, mobile phone, wallet, and cash amounting to RM1,000, USD250, and 10,570 Thai Baht

The case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code, and the suspect will be brought before the Kangar Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.