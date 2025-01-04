Gas pipeline blaze: Fire dept evacuating nearby residents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is evacuating residents living near the blaze caused by a burst gas pipeline at Jalan Putra Harmoni Putra Height, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Selangor JBPM operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the fire, which involved a gas pipeline leak with an estimated length of 500 metres, occurred near a public housing area.

“So far, we are unable to determine the number of victims involved,” he said in a statement today.

He said 41 firefighters from nine fire stations from Subang Jaya, Puchong, Shah Alam, Bukit Jelutong, Cyberjaya, Rawang, Klang Selatan, Klang Utara and Damansara, have been deployed to the scene.

Earlier, he said they received a distress call regarding the incident at 8.23 am and that firefighting operations were underway.

According to a TikTok user with the account Perodua PuchongJayaJeffry, a loud explosion was heard before seeing the flames rising, adding that the fire was still raging as of 10 am.

Meanwhile, police have also closed the roads leading to the scene.