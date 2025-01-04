SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has activated a relief centre at Putra Heights Mosque to accommodate residents affected by a fire caused by a burst gas pipeline in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the fire department is currently working to control the blaze and has ordered the evacuation of residents in the surrounding area.

“The District Disaster Management Unit has activated the relief centre at Putra Heights Mosque to temporarily house those affected until the situation is under control,” he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Selangor Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said in a statement that several houses in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru were also affected by the fire, though the exact number has yet to be determined.

“There are also victims trapped inside the houses, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

“Those who have been rescued have been taken to the relief centre, while several burn victims are awaiting ambulances for medical treatment. For now, the mosque is assisting the victims,” he said.

