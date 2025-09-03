Gaza flotilla faces drone encounters and storms, delaying humanitarian mission

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Sumud Flotilla has encountered multiple unidentified drones while navigating waters near Barcelona, Spain.

This development has raised significant safety concerns among participants regarding the security of their humanitarian mission to Gaza.

The flotilla also faced severe thunderstorms that have further delayed its scheduled journey toward its destination.

A source from the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation confirmed that the drones’ origin remains undetermined.

She stated that participants have not decided to turn back despite these challenges and are monitoring weather conditions closely.

The humanitarian convoy consists of 24 vessels carrying over 1,000 international participants from 44 different countries.

Malaysia has contributed 15 representatives to this initial phase of the mission with more delegates preparing to join.

A second group of 15 Malaysian delegates will depart from an Italian port today to join the international participants en route to Gaza.

This departure will coincide with the mobilisation of a third Malaysian group currently stationed in Tunisia.

The Global Sumud Flotilla represents an international coalition from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

All participating delegations uphold non-violence principles while viewing the mission as both humanitarian aid and global solidarity with Gaza. – Bernama